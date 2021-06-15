FATHER'S DAY : Father's Day Guide | DC heat emergency on Father's day | Gifts & meals for dad | Clinician's advice on coping with death of a father | Wine ideas for dad
Woodbridge girl pulled from window in abduction attempt

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

June 15, 2021, 8:30 AM

An 11-year-old girl from Woodbridge, Virginia, said she was pulled out of her second-story room in an attempted abduction late Thursday.

Prince William County police said the girl heard knocking at her window in the 1900 block of Heatherbrook Court just before 11 p.m. on June 10.

When she opened the window to investigate, a man wrapped his arms around her and pulled her out of the house. Both plunged to a deck below.

According to a police incident report, the girl, uninjured, was able to break free and ran to the front of the house where she alerted a family member. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police have a vague description of the man. He had a medium build, and was about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

A witness later told investigators he saw an unknown man, possibly a teenager, outside the girl’s window around the time the incident happened.

Below is a map of the area:

Kyle Cooper

Kyle Cooper has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor.

