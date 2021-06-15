Woodbridge girl pulled from window in abduction attempt

An 11-year-old girl from Woodbridge said she was pulled out of her second-story room in an attempted abduction late Thursday.

Prince William County police said the girl heard knocking at her window in the 1900 block of Heatherbrook Court just before 11 p.m. on June 10.

When she opened the window to investigate, a man wrapped his arms around her and pulled her out of the house. Both plunged to a deck below.

According to a police incident report, the girl, uninjured, was able to break free and ran to the front of the house where she alerted a family member. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police have a vague description of the man. He had a medium build, and was about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

A witness later told investigators he saw an unknown man, possibly a teenager, outside the girl’s window around the time the incident happened.

