Prince William supervisors to consider change to data center development policy

Prince William County officials are set to determine how, or if, to expand areas it has targeted for data center development.

The Board of Supervisors will consider initiating a policy change around the Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District at its meeting on Tuesday.

The overlay district is 10,000 acres designated in 2015 to support data center development.

The resolution in question comes out of a late-night directive at the board’s March 2 meeting. At that time, Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, introduced a resolution to identify places throughout the county that could support the development of data centers. When asked, Angry said he was interested in putting the businesses in the county’s rural area.

Angry’s proposal did not advance after intense debate. In its stead, Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, issued a directive for county staff to review the existing data center overlay district and consider ways and areas to encourage future development.

The resolution under consideration Tuesday would direct staff to re-examine the district and possibly amend it to reflect increased infrastructure and potential development areas along high voltage power lines.

Supervisors will have to decide if they want the work done in-house or through a consultant. Updating the district with county staff would take around 18 months, but not begin until after the Comprehensive Plan is updated. Using a consultant would take six to nine months and work could start immediately.

The Board of Supervisors meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday.