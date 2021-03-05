Teenager injured after dispute in Woodbridge leads to shooting

Police in Prince William County, Virginia, said a 15-year-old girl was shot Thursday night after her father argued with a group of men in Woodbridge.

Around 6 p.m., a driver flagged down a police officer and said his daughter had been shot on the 16700 block of River Ridge Boulevard.

Police said their initial investigation showed that the driver had engaged in a verbal argument with the group of men. As the driver began to pull away, police said one of the men in the group pulled out a firearm and fired off several shots, one of which struck the teenage girl.

The teenager was taken to a hospital; her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police dogs were brought in to search the area for the group, but no suspects were found.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Below is the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.