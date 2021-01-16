Former Va. music teacher loses appeal in child sex case

A Virginia court has rejected the appeal of a former school music teacher who is serving a 7-year prison sentence for child solicitation.

The court ruled Jan. 12 that a trial judge did not err in denying a motion by Ryan Thomas Pick of Woodbridge to suppress the contents of a sexually explicit online communication with an undercover investigator.

The court also rejected Pick’s claim that he was subjected to custodial interrogation without being advised of his Miranda rights and said there was sufficient evidence to support his conviction.

