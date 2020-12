Three people were injured during a shooting in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Tuesday night, police said.

The incident occurred in the 12700 block of Harbor Drive near the Tackett’s Mill shopping center.

The victims were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are currently unknown, Prince William County police told WTOP.

Police said the situation is considered contained. They don’t yet have any information regarding a suspect or potential motive.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened.