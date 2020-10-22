Driver charged with DUI manslaughter in wrong-way crash that left woman dead, 2 kids injured

A Woodbridge, Virginia, man was arrested and charged with aggravated DUI manslaughter, Prince William County police said Thursday.

A man has been arrested after a wrong-way crash that killed a woman and injured two children in Lake Ridge, Virginia. Police said the man was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash Thursday morning.

Prince William County police said Ronal Eriberto Guillen, 26, of Woodbridge, was driving on Glenridge Drive when he made a left onto Springwoods Drive, driving south in the northbound lanes.

Police said Guillen continued traveling the wrong direction down Springwoods Drive until he drove into a car that was heading northbound.

The driver of the car, identified as 32-year-old Lataja Ikea Reena Wilkins, of Triangle, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and suffered serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from those injuries.

There were two children — an 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy — in the back seat of her car. Both were wearing proper safety restraints and were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are expected to recover from their injuries.

Guillen was the only person in his vehicle and was not injured in the crash.

Police determined that he had consumed alcohol before the crash. He was arrested and charged with aggravated DUI manslaughter.

Guillen is set to appear in court on Jan. 19, 2021.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call them at (703) 792-7000 or submit a tip online.