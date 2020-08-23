CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Murder, overdose deaths key…

Murder, overdose deaths key concerns in Prince William County annual report

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

August 23, 2020, 3:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A sharp rise in murders along with an increase in overdose deaths were revealed in Prince William County, Virginia 2019 annual report by its police department.

Overall, the crime rate has been falling in the county, with 11.9 crimes per 1,000 residents in 2019 compared with 12.9 per 1,000 residents in 2018.

However, some troublesome statistics remain.

The county has seen rise in murders since in 2017, when only four murders were recorded. There were nine murders in 2018 and 14 in 2019.

Based on police investigations of the 14 murders committed in 2019, all but one of the victims knew the person that killed them. Guns were used in 12 of the 14 the killings.

Rape, aggravated assault, robberies, vehicle theft and larceny have all gone down since 2017.

Robberies are down almost 14%, burglaries fell 7% and vehicle theft fell almost 25%.

Death due to drug overdose also saw a rise, following a trend seen across the commonwealth. The report revealed deaths due to opioid and fentanyl overdoses saw a total increase of more than 10% in 2019.

Fatal crashes went down by almost 50%. The total amount of alcohol related deaths as a result of a crash decreased as well — by almost 60%.

The total number of all crashes however increased by 3% in the past year.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up