Prince William County man accused of firing BB gun in road-rage incident

A Prince William County, Virginia, man accused of firing into a vehicle during a road-rage incident has been arrested.

It happened about noon last Friday in the area of Linton Hall Road and Lee Highway in Gainesville.

A man told police that while traveling on Lee Highway, he was involved in a road-rage incident with another driver, identified as 22-year-old Brady Michael Simmons, of Gainesville.

Police said Simmons brandished a firearm and shot at the victim’s vehicle.

The victim pulled over and called police, giving them the license plate number of the other vehicle, which led them to Simmons.

The weapon Simmons used to allegedly shoot at the victim’s vehicle turned out to be a BB gun, which police located, they said.

No injuries were reported, but the victim’s vehicle had damage on the passenger side from the shooting.

Simmons was arrested on charges of brandishing and shooting into an occupied vehicle. His court date is scheduled for July.

