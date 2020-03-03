Police: 3 DC men wanted for armed robbery in Woodbridge

Police are looking for two suspects wanted for an armed robbery last December. Another suspect is being held in Fairfax County for unrelated charges.

Two men who had enjoyed a night out at the MGM National Harbor casino were followed to Woodbridge, Virginia, where they were robbed and one of them was shot. Now, police have identified the suspects wanted in the crime.

Prince William County police have named Javontae Smallwood, 27, of Southeast D.C.; Tavon Lee Vines, 27, of Northeast D.C.; and Daquan Tinker, 23, of Southeast D.C., as suspects in the robbery. Smallwood is already being held on unrelated charges in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The three are accused of following the two men from the casino to a Woodbridge neighborhood in the early hours of Dec. 19, 2019.

Police said when the suspects robbed them, one of the victims, a 33-year-old man, was shot and seriously injured. The victim’s friend, a 44-year-old man, was not injured.

According to a search warrant as reported by The Washington Post, the victims had been robbed of their casino winnings, which were worth more than $40,000.

The victim who was shot has since recovered and has been released from the hospital, police said.

Smallwood, Vines and Tinker are wanted for aggravated malicious wounding, armed robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police are asking people for more information to help find Vines and Tinker. Anyone with information about their whereabouts can call Prince William County police at (703) 792-6500.

Below is a map of the area where police said the robbery took place.

