13-year-old Woodbridge boy charged with sexual battery

A Woodbridge, Virginia, boy is facing charges after police said he assaulted a classmate on the school bus last month.

In a letter to parents, Beville Middle School principal Tim Keenan wrote that it was reported Feb. 10 that a boy allegedly had inappropriate contact with another student on the bus on Jan. 30.

When school officials learned about the accusation, the letter reads, “We requested an investigation by the Prince William County police.”

That investigation found during the ride to school that morning, the 13-year-old boy forced a 12-year-old girl to engage in inappropriate contact on the bus.

A day after the incident was reported, the student resource officer charged the boy as a juvenile with sexual battery, police said.

