Police arrest Prince William Co. man who forced woman in trunk of car

On Thursday, police arrested 27-year-old Abubakar Sidikie Bundu, of Woodbridge, on charges of abduction, domestic assault and battery, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

An argument at home resulted in Prince William County police arresting a Woodbridge, Virginia, man and charging him with abduction, domestic assault and battery, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Thursday.

Police said Abubakar Sidikie Bundu, 27, forced his child’s mother into the trunk of a car and ran off with their baby.

Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the 3700 block of Greentree Lane in Dumfries after the mother was found in the trunk of a car.

The 21-year-old victim told police she and Bundu had an argument at a home on the 12300 block of Antietam Road.

Bundu hit and kicked the victim, who was holding their 1-year-old son, causing her and the baby to fall to the ground, police said in a news release.

Afterward, the three left the home and drove to the area of Greentree Lane, where Bundu parked the vehicle.

Once parked, Bundu forced the victim into the trunk and left on foot with the baby. The woman was located a little while later, after which police were called. She has minor injuries, police said.

Police found Bundu nearby and took him into custody. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Prince William County police at 703-792-7000.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.