2 injured after SB I-95 crash near Dale City

A crash on Interstate 95 near Dale City, Virginia, involving multiple vehicles has sent at least two people to the hospital.

A crash on southbound Interstate 95 near Dale City, Virginia, involving multiple vehicles sent at least two people to the hospital and led to an hours-long on Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. just past the exit to Dale City before Cardinal Drive and involved at least four cars, according to Virginia State Police.

One man was airlifted to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. A second person was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

All southbound lanes of traffic on that area of I-95 were closed for a crash investigation from around 12:45 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. Saturday. All crash activity had cleared as of 7 a.m.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every ten minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

Below is a map of where the crash occurred.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.