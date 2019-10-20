Woman, 8-year-old girl wounded after stabbing in Prince William Co.

An 8-year-old girl and her mother have life-threatening injuries after they were stabbed by the girl's father in Woodbridge, Virginia, according to police.

An 8-year-old girl and her mother have life-threatening injuries after they were stabbed by the girl’s father in Woodbridge, Virginia, Friday night according to police.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Dominion Middle Ridge apartment building on the 3600 block of Meandering Way.

The girl’s father is being charged, according to Prince William County police.

Officers said they spotted 25-year-old Javier Mauricio Molina carrying a child, who was covered in blood, down the stairs of the apartment building.

Molina put the child on the ground and struck her several times, police said in a news release.

Officers struggled with him but he was finally controlled and placed in a prisoner transport van.

While officers were treating the girl, who was stabbed several times, they learned of a second victim in the apartment. There, they found a 25-year old woman — the girl’s mother — also suffering from stab wounds.

Molina is charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding.

