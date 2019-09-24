Night of gun violence claims 2 lives in Prince William Co.

Two people are dead after two separate shootings in Prince William County from Monday night into Tuesday morning.

A shooting in Woodbridge left 45-year-old Stonnie Ray Chavis dead inside a home on E Street just before 10 p.m. Monday. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, where he later died of his wounds.

Prince William County police said they do not believe the Woodbridge shooting to be a random act and that there may have been a gathering at the home when it happened.

Another man was shot on Chesapeake Drive in Dumfries just before 4 a.m. Tuesday. He died while receiving treatment. His name has not been made public as of Tuesday morning.

There is no information on a suspect in either case.

