Northern Va. college students have new way to get to class

Students at one of the D.C. area’s largest colleges can now get to class for just $80 for the whole semester.

OmniRide and Northern Virginia Community College are now offering a pass for students, faculty and staff at NOVA’s Woodbridge and Manassas campuses.

The $80 pass is valid from now through the end of December on OmniRide Local, Cross County Connector and Metro Express buses.

The pass is meant to help students and staff get to and from campus. But it’s also valid for getting to work, Metro or other areas.

The passes are being sold at the OmniRide Transit Center, NOVA Woodbridge Parking Office and NOVA Manassas Parking office to anyone with a valid NOVA ID.