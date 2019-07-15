Prince William County man charged with impersonating an officer, firefighter

A man who pulled over a driver in Dumfries, Virginia, wearing a bulletproof vest and a gun belt was impersonating an officer, police said.

A man who pulled over a driver in Dumfries, Virginia, wearing a bulletproof vest and a gun belt on Thursday was impersonating an officer, according to Prince William County Police.

Christopher Santiago, 21, of Triangle, was charged with impersonating an officer and firefighter following the incident, police said.

Police noticed a car with red and flashing lights at Van Buren Road and Fettler Park Drive in Dumfries on Thursday morning.

When questioned, Santiago told officers that he was a government contractor but then claimed to be a volunteer firefighter, police said.

An investigation revealed that Santiago did not work a law enforcement or government agency, according to police.

Santiago is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 9.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.