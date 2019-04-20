Woodbridge dance instructor arrested after sexual encounter with student

A Woodbridge, Virginia, dance instructor was arrested Thursday and faces child pornography charges after an investigation into a sexual relationship he had with a student in 2014, Prince William County police said.

Detectives began an investigation into Robert Lee Raney, 34, of the 3400 block of Belfry Lane, on March 27. Raney was the 15-year-old victim’s dance instructor at the KLR Studios for Dance and Music when the abuse began in 2014, police said.

Raney began soliciting inappropriate photos and videos through Snapchat before the relationship progressed to in-person sexual encounters, police said.

The victim’s parents discovered the relationship started when the victim was a minor and reported the incident to police.

Raney was charged with possession of child porn, indecent liberties by a custodian and use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident should contact police at 703-792-7000.

Below is a map of where the dance studio is located.

