Manassas Park woman died in two-car crash

By InsideNoVa.com April 29, 2019 8:39 am 04/29/2019 08:39am
A Manassas Park woman died from injuries in a wreck Friday in Culpeper County, according to Virginia State police.

Stephanie N. Rix, 29, was driving her 2006 Toyota Rav-4 on Springs Road near Fair Oaks Drive around 2:53 p.m. when she lost control and ran off the road and struck an embankment, said Sgt. Brent W. Coffey, a police spokesperson.

Rix overcorrected and the Toyota struck a 2006 Chevy Express Van traveling in the opposite direction, he said.

Rix was transported to Fauquier Hospital and flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital where she died.

The driver of the Chevy, a 22-year-old Culpeper man, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

No charges have been placed. The crash remains under investigation.

See the approximate location of the crash below:

