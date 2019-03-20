Man, woman killed in Prince William County shooting

According to police, a man shot and killed a woman before turning the gun on himself in Dumfries on Wednesday morning.

Police said in a news release that the shooting happened around 10 a.m. on the 4000 block of Marjon Court in Dumfries.

The woman was staying with family members when the man came into the home. The man and the woman got into an altercation and the man shot the woman, police said. He then shot himself. Both were pronounced dead on the scene. Neither person lives in the home.

Police have not yet released their names.

