Man, woman killed in Prince William County shooting

By Zeke Hartner March 20, 2019 9:25 pm 03/20/2019 09:25pm
A man shot and killed a woman before turning the gun on himself on Wednesday in Virginia’s Prince William County.

Police said in a news release that the shooting happened around 10 a.m. on the 4000 block of Marjon Court in Dumfries.

The woman was staying with family members when the man came into the home. The man and the woman got into an altercation and the man shot the woman, police said. He then shot himself. Both were pronounced dead on the scene. Neither person lives in the home.

Police have not yet released their names.

Topics:
crime dumfries Local News Prince William County, VA News shooting Virginia Zeke Hartner
