Naked Va. man bit dog, off-duty FBI agent in struggle, police say

The 31-year-old Manassas man also allegedly assaulted a neighbor and injured a dog in the Tuesday morning incident. Both the agent and a Prince William County police officer sustained minor injuries.

WASHINGTON — A Manassas, Virginia, man is being held without bond after police say he bit an off-duty FBI agent and injured a Prince William County police officer.

Cory Michael Phillips, 31, also allegedly assaulted a neighbor and injured a dog in an incident that occurred Tuesday morning in the 15300 block of Nottingham Drive.

According to police, an officer was called to the area around 8:30 a.m. and saw Phillips standing in the middle of Nottingham naked and apparently intoxicated. The officer “attempted to detain him,” they said. Phillips allegedly ignored the officer, who then used pepper spray. The off-duty agent attempted to help and a struggle ensued, during which Phillips bit the 51-year-old agent on the neck, police said.

Phillips was eventually subdued. The officer and agent both sustained minor injuries.

Police later found that his erratic behavior began after “smoking marijuana earlier that morning inside of his residence.” At some point, he allegedly squeezed and bit his dog, causing minor injuries, then went outside and pushed a 60-year-old neighbor to the ground. She was not hurt.

Phillips was hospitalized briefly before he was transferred to the county’s jail. He’s been charged with malicious wounding, animal cruelty, possession of marijuana, assault and battery, obstruction of justice and public intoxication.

