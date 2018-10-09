202
Girl abducted, assaulted on way to school in Woodbridge

By Rick Massimo October 9, 2018 11:34 am 10/09/2018 11:34am
WASHINGTON — A man abducted and sexually assaulted a girl on her way to school in Woodbridge, Virginia, Tuesday morning, the police said.

Prince William County police said in a statement Tuesday that the girl was walking along Essex Drive, near Radford Drive, when a man grabbed her.

The man then forced his way into a home nearby, assaulted a woman there, then ran off with the girl and sexually assaulted her somewhere on Cumberland Drive, the police said. Then he released the girl and ran off.

The police said the man is black; about 45 years old; about 5-foot-7; thin, with short hair and unshaven. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

They didn’t say how old the girl was, but said the man was a stranger to her.

WTOP’s Max Smith contributed to this report.

Topics:
crime Essex Drive Local News Prince William County, VA News rick massimo sexual assault Virginia woodbridge
