Gainesville, Va. 6th-grader is already an award-winning designer

Meet Skyler Raiyn Johnson, an accomplished seamstress from Gainesville, Virginia with her sights set on sewing for Beyoncé. Oh, by the way, she's still in sixth grade.

This “Sew Fly Sky” design by Skylar Raiyn was created for the ‘Make It In Wool, Virginia!’ competition. (Courtesy, Danyel Trammell)

WASHINGTON — An accomplished sixth-grade seamstress from Gainesville, Virginia has been sewing since she was 8-years-old — and now Skyler Raiyn Johnson has her sights set on Beyoncé.

“She’s one of my dream clients,” Johnson said of the pop star.

High profile clients are nothing new to the Founder and CEO of Fly Sky Sew, who designed the outfit worn by Loudoun County Chair of the Board of Supervisors Phyllis Randall during the State Of The County Address in April.

“I’m very grateful,” Johnson said of the experience. “Because that is such a big honor.”

Skylar’s favorite subject in school and extracurricular interests compliment her passion for design. She likes math and art, which helps when you’re measuring material and cutting into shape a vision put down on paper after “seeing” it in the back of your head.

“I like to do sketches and do a lot of paining,” she said.

The hardest part? “Probably, getting the measurements right and making sure you don’t mess up. Because for some things, if you mess up then you have to start over.”

The young designer’s mom, Danyel Trammell, said Johnson doesn’t let her experiences go to her head.

“She’s just Skylar,” Trammell said. “The fame, or what is coming of it, is not what her focus is. Her focus is sharing her gift and inspiring other people.”

“She’s a humble girl,” Trammel added. “That’s what I’m most proud of.”

Johnson said she just likes seeing people in her designs.

“It’s just amazing that something that started out as a piece of cloth — and now, someone is wearing that!”

So what’s next? Johnson said a manufacturer is working to produce the wool outfit she created to win this fall’s “Make It In Wool, Virginia!” competition.

And, of course, you never know when Beyoncé might call.

