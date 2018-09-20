202
Va. victim of fatal hit-and-run seen by park ranger was struck by 2 vehicles

September 20, 2018
WASHINGTON — A man who was run over by a car in Dumfries, Virginia, in front of a county park ranger who had stopped to investigate why he was lying in the road had been hit by another vehicle earlier.

An autopsy reveals Alvin Smith, 40, of Dumfries, was struck by two separate vehicles on U.S. 1 near Graham Park Road on Sept. 18, around 7:30 p.m.

Car parts found at the scene suggest one of the vehicles could have been a 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Prince William County police said.

The vehicle observed by the park ranger was blue and being driven by a white man in his 30s.

The driver stopped his vehicle briefly after the collision but then took off, police said.

Smith was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police said alcohol appears to be a factor in Smith’s death.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call Prince William County Police at (703) 792-6500.

