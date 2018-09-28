Va. man held on child porn charges following task force investigation

Raphael Alexander Camero of Woodbridge faces 10 counts of distribution and one count of possession. He is being held without bond.

WASHINGTON — A Woodbridge, Virginia, man was arrested Wednesday after police say he both possessed and distributed child pornography.

Raphael Alexander Camero, 35, faces 10 counts of distribution and one count of possession of child pornography.

“Multiple files of child pornography were determined to have been downloaded by the accused from a computer within his Woodbridge residence,” Prince William County police said in a statement.

During a search of the home, authorities found a video file of suspected child pornography.

The arrest was part of a monthslong investigation conducted by the Northern Virginia/D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Camero is being held without bond.

