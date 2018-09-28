202
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Va. man held on…

Va. man held on child porn charges following task force investigation

By Jack Pointer September 28, 2018 12:46 pm 09/28/2018 12:46pm
2 Shares

WASHINGTON — A Woodbridge, Virginia, man was arrested Wednesday after police say he both possessed and distributed child pornography.

Raphael Alexander Camero, 35, faces 10 counts of distribution and one count of possession of child pornography.

“Multiple files of child pornography were determined to have been downloaded by the accused from a computer within his Woodbridge residence,” Prince William County police said in a statement.

During a search of the home, authorities found a video file of suspected child pornography.

The arrest was part of a monthslong investigation conducted by the Northern Virginia/D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Camero is being held without bond.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime jack pointer Local News Prince William County, VA News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500