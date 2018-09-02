2-headed snake found in Prince William Co.

Virginia Wildlife Management and Control posted to their Facebook page Sunday that they had received "extremely rare" photos of an actual two-headed snake. See photos.

WASHINGTON — It’s a copperhead … head?

Virginia Wildlife Management and Control posted to their Facebook page Sunday that they had received “extremely rare” photos of an actual two-headed snake.

The slithering serpent was discovered in a yard in Woodbridge, Virginia.

A two-headed snake was found in Woodbridge, Virginia. (Courtesy Virginia Wildlife Management and Control)

Virginia Wildlife Management and Control said in the post that if you have issues with snakes or any other kind of wildlife, to contact them and their “Snake Identification” hotline at 804-617-7086.

They’re always open.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.