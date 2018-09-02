202
2-headed snake found in Prince William Co.

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP September 21, 2018 4:21 pm 09/21/2018 04:21pm
WASHINGTON — It’s a copperhead … head?

Virginia Wildlife Management and Control posted to their Facebook page Sunday that they had received “extremely rare” photos of an actual two-headed snake.

The slithering serpent was discovered in a yard in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Virginia Wildlife Management and Control said in the post that if you have issues with snakes or any other kind of wildlife, to contact them and their “Snake Identification” hotline at 804-617-7086.

They’re always open.

Animals & Pets Living News Local News Prince William County, VA News snake two-headed snake Virginia Virginia Wildlife Management and Control woodbridge

