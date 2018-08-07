202
WATCH: Prince William Co. police release lip sync video

By Nahal Amouzadeh August 7, 2018 9:41 pm 08/07/2018 09:41pm
WASHINGTON — Prince William County police have joined many other police departments across the nation in the lip sync challenge that has taken the internet by storm.

In the post releasing the video on their Facebook page Tuesday night, the county’s police department claimed to have gotten consistent calls asking for a video.

They wrote, “YOU WIN! Friends of #PWCPD, thank you for your persistence. You have consistently called us out for a lip sync video, so here it is.”

The department choreographed their video to the song “My House” by Flo Rida.

