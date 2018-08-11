Manassas man charged with murder after 1 killed in altercation

Dale Andrew Wolfe, 56, of Manassas, has been charged with murder and is being held without bond in the incident that started with an altercation that later escalated, police said.

Dale Andrew Wolfe, 56, of Manassas, has been charged with murder and is being held without bond in the incident that started with an altercation that later escalated, police say.

Officers responded on Aug. 10 at 11:47 p.m. to the 8900 block of Rugby Road in Manassas for the report of an assault.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman — later believed to be an acquaintance of Wolf — unconscious near the front door, police say.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

As officers were checking the home, they located Wolfe in another area of the residence, where he was detained without incident, police say.

Police say an investigation revealed that the homeowner, an 84-year-old man, was sleeping in his bedroom when he woke to the sound of a commotion inside the residence. Upon checking on the noise, he observed Wolfe physically assaulting a woman with a blunt object.

While attempting to intervene, the homeowner was pushed aside by Wolfe, sustaining a minor injury, police say. He then fled the residence and went to a neighbor’s home where police were contacted.

After being detained, officers discovered that Wolfe had a laceration to his arm. Both Wolfe and the homeowner were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas for an autopsy and to confirm her identity.

The victim’s identity will be released once a next-of-kin has been notified.

Wolf’s next court date has been set for Sept. 25.

Below is a map of where officials say the altercation occurred.

