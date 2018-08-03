Arrest made in Prince William Co. fatal shooting

Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Wednesday.

The Prince William County police said on Friday that they arrested Jorge Anthony Sandoval, 19, of Woodbridge, in the death on Thursday.

The police said it happened at a house on Arizona Avenue on Wednesday night at about 10:30 p.m. They said Sandoval shot the 22-year-old man on the back deck of the house, and that the two knew each other.

They still haven’t released the name of the victim, pending the notification of next of kin, and they’re still investigating what led to the confrontation between the two.

The police are asking anyone who knows anything more about this case to call them at 703-792-6500.

