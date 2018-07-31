How to improve safety, emergency preparedness

Kimberly Purcell, a crime prevention specialist with Prince William County police, shared a few tips to improve safety and preparedness for emergencies with WTOP at a neighborhood watch training session at the West District police station in Manassas, Virginia.

MANASSAS, Va. — A few simple moves can make you less likely to become the victim of a crime and more prepared for emergencies.

Kimberly Purcell, a Crime Prevention Specialist with Prince William County Police, shared a few tips to improve safety and preparedness for emergencies with WTOP at a neighborhood watch training session Monday at the West District police station in Manassas.

For starters, Purcell said if you see anything out of the ordinary in your neighborhood, such as strangers ringing doorbells, call the police.

“It could be people trying to sell things, but it could also be people checking to see if people are home or not,” she said.

At work, if you always go in and out of your building through the same door and park in the same spot, Purcell suggested changing your routine.

“In case there’s an active shooter event, make sure that you know where doors lead to. The last thing you want to do is to run and then to find yourself trapped because you can’t get through a door,” Purcell said.

There have been warnings from all over the region in recent years about car thefts due to owners leaving the doors unlocked, and in Prince William County, it remains a big problem.

“People are going through neighborhoods at night time and they’re opening car doors and taking valuables out. And one of the big things that we try to get people to do is not leave guns in their car,” said Purcell.

She also warned against leaving your garage door opener in your car.

“If people get into your car, they can also get into your house,” she said.

The department holds neighborhood watch training sessions monthly. The next one is set for 7 p.m. on August 20 at the Charlie T. Deane Police Station at 5036 Davis Ford Rd. in Woodbridge.

More crime prevention and emergency preparedness tips

Every exterior door of your house or apartment should have a deadbolt on it. Also, make sure every deadbolt protrudes at least one inch into the door frame, and that the strike plate has been installed with 3-inch screws.

Lock your doors, even when you’re at home.

Check to see if the address number on your house is clearly visible, day or night, so a fire or ambulance crew can read it. The numbers should be at least four inches tall.

In case your residence is robbed, take photos of all your property, note the serial numbers of expensive items such as electronics, and if there is no serial number, have an identifying number engraved on the item.

