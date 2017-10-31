Road rage incident leads to violent home invasion, Prince William Co. police say

WASHINGTON — What started as a road rage incident in Virginia turned into a terrifying crime involving armed suspects forcing their way into a home and attacking people who were inside, Prince William County Police said.

The violent home invasion happened Friday night after a 19-year-old man drove along Springwoods Drive in Woodbridge.

As the teen was driving, police say he got involved in some type of altercation with three people who were in a car. The suspects started taunting the man and tailgating him and did not back off.

They continued following the man until he reached his house on the 11700 block of Gascony Place, police said.

But the incident was far from over.

The three suspects then left their vehicle, followed the man up to his house, forced their way in and started beating members of the man’s family, police say.

“Once inside, the suspects assaulted two occupants of the home, a 43-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman,” police said in a statement.

One of the suspects, a woman, was armed with handgun while the other two suspects, both men, were armed with a knife and a baseball bat.

“The female victim was initially armed with the bat for self-defense when it was taken by one of the suspects and used on the male victim,” said police.

The 43-year-old man told NBC Washington that he was stabbed multiple times.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

“They pushed me on the couch and started hitting me,” the man said in the interview with NBC Washington.

He said when the female suspect took out her handgun, she looked at him and said “I’m going to kill you.”

Eventually, the suspects left the home, but they are still on the loose.

Police said they were last seen driving away from the scene in a black Honda Civic with a yellow stripe on the side.

Below is a map of the general area where police say the incident happened.

