Mysterious shootings target occupied homes in Prince William Co.

WASHINGTON — Several homes were shot at over the weekend in Prince William County, Virginia, the latest in a bizarre series of seemingly random shootings aimed at occupied houses that has puzzled police since 2016.

Police were called to a home on Eileen Court in Woodbridge after someone opened fire on the home and a car between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday. No one was injured and several shell casings were recovered, police say.

Later that day, several shots were heard behind some town houses at Sedgewick Place in Dumfries just after 5 a.m. Several bullet holes were found in three homes, but no injuries were reported in that incident either.

Last year, 16 homes throughout Prince William County were shot at. Bullets were found lodged in exterior and interior walls, windows and a glass door.

Police told WTOP in June 2016 that more than one person may be involved and that it wasn’t clear if the shootings were connected.

One of the obstacles in the 2016 investigation was that homeowners didn’t always know their homes were shot at until they discovered bullets lodged into walls and windows, sometimes days later.

