Man killed by Amtrak train in Woodbridge

A man was killed after getting hit by an Amtrak train in Woodbridge on Friday along the Fredericksburg line.

WASHINGTON — A man was killed after getting hit by an Amtrak train in Woodbridge on Friday.

A spokesperson for Amtrak said the accident happened just before 7:30 p.m. along the Fredericksburg line.

The crash caused a two-hour delay for the 250 passengers on board the train at the time.

VRE transported those passengers using bus service after the crash.

Prince William County police are still investigating why the man was on the tracks in the first place.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.