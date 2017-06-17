202
Man killed by Amtrak train in Woodbridge

By Lisa Weiner June 17, 2017 10:20 am 06/17/2017 10:20am
WASHINGTON — A man was killed after getting hit by an Amtrak train in Woodbridge on Friday.

A spokesperson for Amtrak said the accident happened just before 7:30 p.m. along the Fredericksburg line.

The crash caused a two-hour delay for the 250 passengers on board the train at the time.

VRE transported those passengers using bus service after the crash.

Prince William County police are still investigating why the man was on the tracks in the first place.

Topics:
Amtrak crash Latest News Local News prince william county police Prince William County, VA News Virginia woodbridge
