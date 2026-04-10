More family fun, less housing: What some Prince George’s residents want to see at the former Six Flags

What is not yet known is what the new owners plan to do with the 515-acre site. But the county and its residents have some ideas.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. What some Prince George’s residents want to see at the former Six Flags

The former Six Flags America in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is set for new ownership, after an investment group that includes NBA star and Prince George’s County native Kevin Durant agreed to buy the land.

What is not yet known is what the new owners plan to do with the 515-acre site. But the county and its residents have some ideas.

County Executive Aisha Braveboy said the idea of “just another housing development” isn’t getting much traction from county leaders or the public.

Instead of homes, Braveboy said the county wants a destination with restaurants, shops, hotels and other venues.

“We really see this as an opportunity for us to elevate the shopping and dining experience as well as the entertainment experience in Prince George’s County,” she told WTOP.

What locals have to say

At Mitchellville Plaza, a shopping center two miles west of the theme park, residents largely agreed with the county’s emphasis on making the Six Flags site a destination for entertainment, recreation and shopping.

“I would be very happy for family entertainment,” Jackie Steele-McCall told WTOP. “Parks, space where families can get together. I think those kind of things are important.”

One man suggested bringing in another theme park to replace Six Flags America.

Another shopper, Natalie Reaves, wasn’t sold on the idea, though she said a lot of her friends worked there in high school.

“While I know it will bring jobs for the kids, they can work at the grocery stores. They can work at any of the facilities that they can bring there,” she told WTOP.

Reaves said she feels local families are in a “food desert,” so her wish list includes another shopping plaza with a higher-quality grocery store and more food options in general.

“Maybe a farmer’s market on the weekends and things like that. That is what I would love to see,” Reaves said.

What she does not want to see are townhomes or storage facilities.

Not everyone was opposed to some housing.

Connie McKinnon, who has lived in Upper Marlboro for about 30 years, said the area needs more “one-level” senior housing.

She said many of the homes available are multilevel townhomes, which are not suitable for older adults who want all their spaces on a single floor.

“It’s just not enough for seniors out here,” McKinnon said, adding that developers could add “just a few.”

That would leave a lot of room in the 515-acre development for other uses, but “I’m a senior, so I’m just going to look out for the seniors,” McKinnon said.

Prince George’s County residents will get more opportunities to provide feedback. Braveboy plans to hold listening sessions, and said the new owners want to hear from the community and find out what people want.

“Hopefully, within the next six to eight months, we’ll have a better idea of what the community wants,” she told WTOP.

Braveboy also said she hopes the developers have a solid plan and can begin work on zoning approvals and construction within 12 to 18 months.

McKinnon, a local real estate agent, has seen a lot of change in the area over the years.

“A lot of building up and tearing down and just destroying a lot of things. But the beauty is still here,” she said. “The beauty is still here and lovely people, too.”

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