Man charged in series of apparently random shootings at cars traveling on Md. highways

Kendrick Lamont Savoy, 44, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, less than 16 hours after the attacks began.

An Anne Arundel County, Maryland, man was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a series of shootings at drivers and passengers on highways over a span of a few hours, starting late Monday night.

Kendrick Lamont Savoy, 44, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, less than 16 hours after the attacks began. Police said during a news conference Wednesday that Savoy appeared to be targeting cars at random on state Route 5 and the Capital Beltway.

The shootings happened between 10:30 p.m. Monday and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, and one of the three drivers was struck by gunfire.

“We are extremely, extremely fortunate that no lives were lost, as these incidents could have undoubtedly ended much differently. Although, having said that, the outcome does not diminish how dangerous and callous these situations truly were,” Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Michael Jackson said Wednesday.

According to Maryland State Police, the series of shootings started on state Route 5 at Allentown Road. A driver reported to police that their vehicle was struck by gunfire at that location at around 10:35 p.m. No one was injured.

Minutes later, a family of three was traveling on the ramp from northbound state Route 5 to the Outer Loop of the Beltway when an armed man emerged from his vehicle, which was parked on the right shoulder, and fired multiple rounds, striking the family’s car, state police said. No injuries were reported in that shooting either.

The final shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Beltway at Ardwick Ardmore Road. A driver reported he was hit in the leg by a bullet that traveled through his vehicle and drove himself to the hospital for treatment, according to state police.

Investigators issued a lookout containing a description of Savoy and his vehicle, and he was pulled over by Prince George’s County police around 2 p.m. Tuesday in Temple Hills. Police found two handguns in his vehicle, Col. Jackson said, and Savoy was arrested.

“This arrest was not the result of chance, it was the outcome of long hours of methodical police work and a shared commitment to protecting our community. The safety of the public is our highest priority. When that safety is threatened, we act quickly and decisively. Let this arrest send a clear message: those who endanger our community will be identified, pursued and held accountable,” Jackson said.

Investigators said they believe Savoy was behind each shooting. He’s charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder, five counts of attempted second-degree murder, five counts of first-degree assault, three counts of use of a firearm in a violent felony and other firearm violations.

He’s being held without bond in the Prince George’s County jail.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

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