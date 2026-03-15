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Deadly crash in Prince George’s Co. closes Beltway’s Outer Loop for hours

Pablo Rouco | pablo.rouco@wtop.com

March 15, 2026, 10:57 AM

A single‑car crash on the Beltway’s Outer Loop in Greenbelt left one driver dead and closed lanes for more than four hours, Maryland State Police said.

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A section of the Outer Loop of the Beltway was closed for about four and a half hours Sunday in Prince George’s County after a single‑car crash that left the driver dead.

Maryland State Police said the crash happened just before 3:15 a.m. along Interstate 495 at Cherrywood Lane.

Troopers with the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack said a Mercedes-Benz overturned in the second lane and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported lanes were reopened at 7:44 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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