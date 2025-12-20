Prince George’s County fire and police departments team up for Toys for Tots

One of the country’s largest annual Toys for Tots distribution events took place in Landover, Maryland, on Saturday, a couple of days before Christmas.

A line of people stretching out more than a half mile waited for their turn to collect toys for their children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Right before 9-year-old Linda Mejia was about to have her chance to pick out a couple toys at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, she told WTOP that she and her family got in line Friday at 5 p.m. and waited all night long.

The fourth grader didn’t want anyone to worry because she pointed out that they slept in the car.

Someone who was in a very good mood, even though she had been standing in line for over two hours, was Quinyah Henry.

“First Christmas as a mom,” said Henry. “So it means a lot, and this means a lot to be able to come and get things for her.”

Three hundred volunteers helped Toys for Tots at the event, including members of both Prince George’s County police and fire departments.

“I respect the parents,” said Prince George’s County police Chief George Nader. “How moving it is that they will stand in line in this cold weather, and it just shows how much they love their families.”

Thelmetria Michaelides, chief of the Prince George’s County Fire Department, said she was blown away when she walked in and saw the area where people collected the toys.

“It’s like Toys ‘R’ Us here,” said Michaelides. “We have all our little kids here. They can pick out all the toys that they want, any toy.”

Michaelides walked around with a big smile on her face as she put toys in bags for the parents.

Also volunteering was Prince George’s County Circuit Judge Ada E. Clark-Edwards.

“So happy to be a part of this, along with my colleagues,” said Clark-Edwards. “I’m happy to see the Prince George’s County Police Department doing what they do best and serving the community.”

Dawn Stem, the coordinator for Prince George’s County’s Toys for Tots, was joined by her kids for the event, including her son, who made sure to travel from Florida for what has become a family tradition that dates back to her childhood.

Stem told WTOP that more than 50,000 kids in Prince George’s County will have Christmas presents under the tree thanks to this event.

Possibly the youngest child to benefit this year is D.J.

Five days ago, the 8 lb., 6 oz. baby was born and his mother, Josie Payne, made sure not to miss the distribution event.

“I just came from the hospital,” said Payne. “I just had a baby, a baby boy.”

