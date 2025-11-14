A 6-year-old’s courage celebrated by kids in Prince George’s County

Dozens of Maryland kids took part Friday in a special walk-to-school event to honor Ruby Bridges' courage and mark her historic role in the Civil Rights Movement.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. The courage of a 6-year-old celebrated by kids in Prince George’s County

This month, 65 years ago, 6-year-old Ruby Bridges had to be escorted by U.S. Marshals, as she started attending a formerly all-white William Frantz Elementary school in New Orleans.

On Friday, dozens of local kids took part in a special walk-to-school event to honor Bridges’ courage and mark her historic role in the Civil Rights Movement.

The students walked along the sidewalk, escorted by parents and local leaders, to make their way to Mount Rainier Elementary School.

Principal Jocelyn Price said it’s important kids never forget they have the right to go to school.

“Ruby Bridges’ story is very powerful, and we like to share that and keep the history going,” Price said.

Bridges’ story was also discussed in class with students at the school.

Ryan McGranaghan, whose daughter attends the school, praised the event.

“The kind of education you get here is just being with the community that’s here, and this is a celebration of that,” McGranaghan said. “A celebration of overcoming the boundaries and barriers that existed for a long time.”

Price said her school is an example of a diverse community working together.

“We have a very diverse population so it’s very important for me personally as a woman of color to make sure our kids know this,” Price said.

The walk was part of hundreds of walks that take place across the country every Nov. 14, sponsored by the Ruby Bridges Foundation.

Bridges, now 71 years old, is quoted on her foundation’s website saying, “Racism is a grown-up disease, let’s stop using our kids to spread it.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.