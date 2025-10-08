‘You just need to reach out’: New efforts to stop domestic violence in Prince George’s County

Prince George’s County officials have launched a new law enforcement partnership to improve responses to domestic violence calls. With a signed memorandum of understanding, police and sheriff departments will collaborate to provide faster, more effective support for victims.

Sheriff John Carr speaks at a news conference on Tuesday about the county's extended domestic violence prevention program.(Credit Prince George's County Police) Sheriff John Carr speaks at a news conference on Tuesday about the county's extended domestic violence prevention program.(Credit Prince George's County Police) A law enforcement partnership hopes to strengthen the response to domestic violence calls in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and get residents the help they need.

County Executive Aisha Braveboy, Police Chief George Nader and Sheriff John Carr signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday, allowing the Sheriff’s Department to assist with domestic violence calls in certain districts.

“We want every victim to feel empowered here in Prince George’s County,” Braveboy said.

Nader said he’s grateful for the partnership, which will allow police officers to respond to calls faster, keep more officers out in the streets doing proactive patrols and create a streamline of services for domestic violence victims.

“When you’re in a volatile relationship, it typically is not going to get better without some kind of intervention. We have that intervention in Prince George’s County,” Nader said. “We have people that can assist you. You just need to reach out to us and let us know.”

Domestic violence is often driven by mental health issues or drug addiction, among other issues, according to Braveboy, and the Sheriff’s Office will soon be able to respond to calls differently.

“(Officers) can spend more time with the family,” she said. “They can follow these cases through the court system and really be a stronger partner with the victim and with the family.”

That includes utilizing the Family Justice Center and providing access to numerous nonprofit organizations.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Carr said cases typically increase as we enter the holiday season, with more people feeling the stress of financial pressures.

“What we’re trying to do is be more proactive and respond from the beginning,” Carr said. “How can we be more efficient and effective serving you, going out and educating … providing those resources?”

Law enforcement officials also shared new crime statistics showing that since the beginning of the year, Prince George’s County has seen an overall reduction in violent crime of 22%. That includes a 57% reduction in carjackings and a 32% reduction in homicides. Robberies are down 49% and property crime is down 14%.

“That is significant,” Braveboy said. “We are using technology. We’re using intelligence. We are in really good shape when it comes to fighting crime here in Prince George’s County.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.