Black-owned, husband-and-wife operated assisted living home to open in Prince George’s Co.

A new assisted living home in Prince George’s Co. is aiming to blend comfort, cultural connection, and around-the-clock care when it opens later this month.

A new assisted living home in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is aiming to blend comfort, cultural connection, and around-the-clock care when it opens later this month.

Heaven’s Hands Wellness, a Black-owned, husband-and-wife-run residence, will begin welcoming seniors on Aug. 22 in Upper Marlboro. Owners Flora and Beks Amadi said their goal is to provide what they call “compassionate care, guided by grace” in a setting that feels more like a home than an institution.

“To be a resource for families, and for the growing population that needs this type of service — especially in our communities — you can’t really quantify that,” Beks said in an interview with WTOP.

The five-bedroom, four-bath residence features private and shared bathrooms, motorized beds, and amenities such as Jacuzzis in some rooms. “Each room is specific to the individual — with color, style and taste,” Flora said. “We range between twin beds to queen-size beds, and some even have Jacuzzis.”

In addition to the physical comforts, the Amadis said the home will offer licensed staff available 24/7 to assist with daily living activities, including medication administration, help dressing and grooming, and hair or nail care. Meals will be personalized to residents’ preferences, and respite care will be available for families needing short-term stays.

“We will provide 24/7 care — assistance with dressing, grooming … if you need your hair done, we’ll bring in a licensed beautician to do that for you,” Flora said.

“Or a barber for our male clients,” Beks hastened to add.

The couple’s approach also addresses a broader inequity in elder care.

Recent analysis by The Associated Press and CNHI News found that Black Americans account for about 9% of those over 65 in the U.S., but represent just 4.9% of residents in residential care communities — all while making up roughly 16% of nursing home populations. Experts say the disparity stems from affordability, location, and lack of culturally competent options.

For many Black families, assisted living is either inaccessible or unfamiliar.

Flora said, “People don’t want to leave their loved one anywhere because they’re like, ‘They’re not gonna take care of them.’” Both Beks and Flora experienced hardships securing elder care for their own parents.

The Amadis designed their offering to address those concerns directly, positioning Heaven’s Hands Wellness as both a culturally affirming and emotionally reassuring alternative for both residents and their families.

“This is so personal to us,” Flora said. “It’s very much rooted in our spiritual beliefs, in our upbringing.”

Their own professional backgrounds inform the home’s design: Flora’s experience in media, property management, and wellness branding fuses with Beks’ expertise in finance and operations.

“This is something where all my worlds (blend) into one,” Flora said. “It’s my most purpose-driven work yet.”

For Beks, the mission is clear. “These seniors are our parents, our loved ones,” he said. “They deserve the care.”

Heaven’s Hands looks forward to welcoming Medicaid and Medicare clients in the future, as they accept private pay in the meantime. They’re also developing partnerships with churches, nonprofits, and public agencies serving older adults.

More information is available about Heaven’s Hands Wellness’ grand opening on Aug. 22. at heavenshandsliving.com.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.