2026 Senior Living Tour Checklist: 75+ Expert Questions to Ask

You probably wouldn’t buy a house sight unseen if you knew you would spend the majority of your golden years…

You probably wouldn’t buy a house sight unseen if you knew you would spend the majority of your golden years there. Similarly, don’t commit to a senior living facility until you’ve researched and toured multiple options to find the right fit for you or your loved one.

To help you narrow down your choices, here are aspects to look for and questions to ask when touring senior living communities.

[READ: Long-Term Care Facilities: Types and Costs]

What Are the Most Important Questions to Ask on a Senior Living Tour?

A tour at a senior living community is your opportunity to see how the community actually operates. Any facility can manufacture the appearance of warm smiles and inviting common areas on a website or brochure, but a tour will tell you the reality of what your loved one will experience at that location.

Every family’s priorities will differ, but make sure to ask questions that cover these core areas:

— Costs

— Staffing ratios

— Care quality

— Safety

— Resident satisfaction

[READ What Are the Levels of Senior Living?]

Comparing Costs: Questions About Fees and Service Levels

Before getting too deep into research, make sure you know which senior living communities are within your budget.

— What is the monthly base cost?

— Can I see a sample contract?

— Can you provide information about all potential fees in writing?

— Are facility inspection reports available to view?

Consider also asking whether the facility operates as a for-profit or nonprofit organization, says Joy Loverde, the Chicago-based author of “The Complete Eldercare Planner, 4th Edition” and “Who Will Take Care of Me When I’m Old?”

Loverde suggests comparing for-profit and nonprofit in the following ways:

[SEE: Financial Planning Timeline by Year: A Step-by-Step Guide to Affording Senior Living]

Care Quality: What to Ask the Nursing Director

Be upfront and honest with the care your loved one needs, advises Brittany Cramer, Los Angeles-based marketing director at Aegis Living.

“Many communities are unable to accommodate residents with dementia, two-person transfers, mechanical lifts, injections and even assistance with oxygen,” explains Cramer, who is also a certified dementia care practitioner and holds a residential care facility for the elderly administrator’s license. “It is important to ask about care abilities and limitations upfront to prevent having to move down the road.”

— What levels of care do you provide at this location? (For example: assisted living, memory care, independent living, skilled nursing)

— What happens if a resident’s care needs increase? Do you separate couples with different care needs?

— Do residents age in place, or do they need to move to another community?

— How do you handle residents with behavioral needs, and at what point would a resident require a higher level of behavioral health care?

— How do you create and update care plans?

Staffing and Training: What to Ask

Look deeper at the organization and its staff, says April McKenna, an Omaha, Nebraska-based vice president of talent and organizational development at Agemark Senior Living.

— How do you train your staff, both during onboarding and as part of ongoing education?

— How often does the physician perform rounds?

— What does your staff turnover look like?

— How many nurses are on-site, and what is the breakdown between RNs and LPNs?

— How many unlicensed assistive personnel are on-site?

— How often are you cited for care deficiencies by the state, and how do you address these?

— How often is security present?

— How many therapists are on-site?

Safety: Questions About Risk Prevention

Make sure to ask how the community prevents and responds to emergencies.

— How do you handle medical emergencies?

— What precautions do you have in place to handle resident falls?

— How do you safely store and track every resident’s medications?

— How many residents have been injured by a facility-acquired infection, such as COVID-19, pneumonia or another infection?

Resident Satisfaction: How to Gauge Community Culture

A common misconception is that these communities operate like hospitals.

“While safety and care are important, senior living communities are not medical institutions,” McKenna says. “They are homes and communities where residents build friendships, participate in activities, enjoy meals together and continue engaging with life.”

Questions to ask about a facility’s culture include:

— What does a typical day look like for residents?

— How early will you wake up my loved one to get dressed and ready for the day?

— What time will you help my loved one get ready for bed?

— What type of dietary needs and preferences can you accommodate?

— How many activities do you offer each week?

— What activities can my loved one pursue on their own time in the common areas?

— Do you have any restrictions on visiting hours or on my loved one leaving the facility and coming back?

When shopping, most people don’t vet senior living options through a culture lens, and they should, Loverde confirms.

“No two senior living community cultures are alike,” she explains. “Culture within a community is established organically by those who live there, those who work there and where the community is physically located. As these people gather together in the same space day after day, the outcome is unique to that particular setting.”

Red Flags: 7 Warning Signs to Watch for During Your Tour

1. The “persistent odor” trap

Senior living facilities often have a reputation for uninviting smells. Although this is common, it shouldn’t be the norm. Many nursing homes

take pride in their clean, pleasant aroma.

— Does the common area smell like fresh food or clean linen? Feeling bombarded with the smell of bleach or cleaning chemicals may be a sign the community is trying to mask unpleasant smells that it hasn’t properly addressed.

— Do meals smell fresh and appetizing?

— Does the facility do laundry on a consistent basis?

— Is there a space for pets, and if so, is it well-maintained and odor-free?

2. The “ghost town” common areas

Residents of senior living facilities spend almost as much time in common areas as in their individual rooms. When these spaces are lively and welcoming, older adults feel more at home.

— Do living room areas have inviting fireplaces and comfortable seating?

— Are there areas to watch television?

— Do residents have spaces to listen to music, play games and participate in activities?

3. Defensive or vague financial answers

Senior living facilities have various pricing structures, but the most important aspect is that they offer you transparency with their pricing.

— Does the facility have a clear outline of how their pricing works?

— Do they clearly communicate the base fee vs. annual increases and add-ons?

— What is their practice on billing and late fees?

— Is the facility willing to show evidence as to where their funding goes?

4. “Partial tours” only

A senior living community that offers only a partial tour of its most aesthetically pleasing areas is a red flag.

— Does the community offer full tours of any area you need to see, barring any areas that would impede safety or resident privacy?

— Can you drop in for an unscheduled visit?

— How long do they say a tour can take?

To help determine which community suits you best, you might consider arranging a week-long stay to experience the culture firsthand, Loverde says.

5. Uninformed staff interactions

If the staff appear overworked or uninformed in the care of the residents, that’s a sign that your loved one will not receive the care they deserve.

From observations alone, you won’t be able to fully understand how well the facility is staffed. Make sure to also ask:

— How many residents are assigned to each nurse? Nurses are responsible for administering medications, monitoring your loved one’s care plan and performing nursing care, such as catheter changes, infusions and wound dressings.

— How many residents are assigned to each nursing assistant? Nursing assistants help with the majority of your loved one’s activities of daily living, such as getting dressed, walking, eating and bathing.

— How often do therapy services meet with residents? These services may include physical therapy, occupational therapy or speech-language therapy.

6. Disengaged residents

As you roam the community, keep an eye out for how the residents appear. Some residents will choose to remain in their rooms during the day, but many of them will be out and about, in the dining hall or in the common areas.

— Do the residents appear well-groomed and dressed?

— Are residents present and alert?

— What do residents tell you about how they like living in the community?

7. The “urgency” sales tactic

Any community that urges you to sign now and think later is a red flag. A senior living community that is genuinely invested in the well-being of your loved one will not pressure you into living there.

— How many beds or rooms are left, and how often do you have vacancies?

— How long does contracting and moving in take?

— How long do residents tend to stay with your community?

“Never sign a contract you haven’t fully read and understood,” McKenna recommends. “And just as important — don’t sign it when you’re overwhelmed, emotional or feeling rushed.”

Green Flags: 5 Signs of a Happy and Healthy Senior Living Community

1. The facility feels inviting

Touring a senior living facility begins with your first footstep.

— What’s it like when you walk in the door?

— Does friendly staff greet you?

— Is the building full of natural light and inviting furniture?

— Does the facility feel homey or institutional?

— Can you picture your loved one thriving in this community?

2. Tasteful resident rooms

When touring an assisted living community, rooms should feel like a bedroom, not a hospital room.

— Is there tasteful and clean furniture?

— Are there windows and soft lighting?

— Do residents have touches from home, such as a quilt, family photos or a few treasured collectibles?

— Are there a few activities easily in reach, such as a television, books or a radio?

Pay attention to staff you see entering resident rooms.

— Do they knock, even if that resident is unlikely to respond?

— Do they greet the resident by name when entering into their personal space?

— Do they wash or sanitize their hands upon entering the space?

You’ll also need to ask if the facility requires you to bring furniture or if the rooms are fully furnished.

3. Cozy dining hall

When touring a senior living facility, a dining hall should have a restaurant feel, rather than a cafeteria-like atmosphere.

— Is there natural or soft lighting?

— Are there proper dishes rather than plastic silverware and plates?

— Does the community provide a menu for residents to choose from, though options may be limited depending on their dietary restrictions or health conditions? Residents with chewing or swallowing difficulty or kidney failure, for example, may not have full menu access.

Older adults often struggle to maintain a healthy weight. When the dining hall is inviting and appetizing, it encourages the residents to eat and enjoy their meals. If you schedule a tour in advance, you can ask if the senior living facility can prepare a sample meal for you and your loved one.

4. Outdoor space to enjoy

Emerging research shows that outdoor green spaces are beneficial for mental health.

— Is there outdoor seating for mealtimes or for visiting and relaxing?

— Does the community have any pavilions for activities?

— Will your loved one have access to walking paths?

— Are there any gardens?

5. Minimal noises

When touring a senior living facility, it’s normal to hear noises like call lights or staff and resident chatter. Paying attention to these sounds can reveal a lot about the facility.

— Do you hear residents talking and laughing, or are there ignored sounds of yelling and distress from residents or staff?

— Do staff communicate with residents and visitors in a welcoming and respectful tone?

— Are there frequent alarms, especially alarms that go unanswered for long periods?

— Is there soft background music or sounds of entertaining activities?

— Does the community have quiet hours?

— What actions does the community take to avoid disrupting sleep with loud noise and alarms?

Frequently Asked Questions

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2026 Senior Living Tour Checklist: 75+ Expert Questions to Ask originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/11/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.