New leadership announced for Prince George’s Co. public safety team

Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy announced several new additions to her leadership team on Monday, all three of which are related to public safety.

Braveboy is making that area a key part of her administration and emphasized that the three appointees are all Prince George’s County, Maryland, natives, which she said will make them more accountable to county residents.

Katina Gomez, a former deputy chief of the county’s police department, will run the county’s Homeland Security Department.

“Dr. Katina Gomez is a nationally respected public safety executive, a veteran of our own Prince George’s County Police Department, and a recognized expert in Homeland Security and crisis management,” she said.

“Together, we will work to ensure the safety and security of every resident, every community, every faith, and every business in Prince George’s County. As I take on this role, I’m acutely aware of the challenges we face in ever-evolving landscape, from natural disasters to man-made crisis. We are a resilient county that defends who we are,” Gomez said.

Forest Heights Police Chief Anthony Reese will lead the Department of Emergency Management.

“His leadership in public safety technology, community policing and emergency readiness has earned him the trust of his peers and the respect of the people,” Braveboy said of Reese, who will leave Forest Heights Police Department to join the county.

“We will be collaborative, working with all agencies in Prince George’s County. Not just in Prince George’s County, but our neighbors: We’re talking about the District of Columbia, Anne Arundel County. We’re going to make sure that we pick out the best practices and make sure that we hold that here in Prince George’s County, to make sure that the residents get the level of service that they want and that they need,” Reese said.

“We share the same threats and the same opportunities, and now we will share the same resources and talent,” Braveboy said.

Vennard Wright, the county’s former chief information officer, returns to be its director of the county’s IT and Cybersecurity Department. He said he will work with other agencies to make sure government services are delivered effectively.

Wright replaces Wanda Gibson, who left that position amid controversy over her management style.

“This is also a critical time, not just for Prince George’s County, but our nation in general. Certain things are happening where I think Prince George’s County has the potential to be the leader, and one of those really is in the area of cybersecurity,” Wright said. “This is an acknowledgment that we haven’t been perfect in the past. Certain things have happened, but moving forward, we do want to ensure that there is a level of transparency into how our dollars are being spent.”

Braveboy said public safety will be one of the cornerstones of her administration.

“Mr. Wright will soon announce major updates and initiatives to bolster our county’s digital security infrastructure, insuring we modernize and fortify our (digital security) system,” Braveboy said. “From hospitals to schools, from 911 systems to water and transportation infrastructure, these are not abstract concerns. These are real risks that demand bold, experienced leadership.”

Braveboy has been in office for less than a month and has already made several key appointments, many of them related to public safety, including naming Thelmetria “Meme” Michaelides as her pick to become the next chief of the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS.

She also selected George Nader to be the county’s new police chief.

Like Gomez, Reese and Wright, Michaelides and Nader are long-term county residents and employees who have risen through the ranks to take new leadership positions in this administration.

“They know the challenges, the heartbeat and the potential of this county, because they have lived it and now, they will lead it,” Braveboy said.

