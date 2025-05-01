Six Flags America in Prince George’s County to close this fall

Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor in Prince George's County, Maryland, will close in November, Six Flags announced.

The amusement parks are not a “strategic fit” with the company’s long-term growth plan, Six Flags said in a statement announcing the decision to close the parks.

Six Flags America opened for the season on April 21 and will have its last day of operation on Nov. 2. It has some 70 full-time employees, and severance and benefits will be provided to eligible workers, the company said in a news release.

“This was a difficult decision, and we recognize the impact it will have on our Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor park associates and guests,” Six Flags Entertainment Corporation President and CEO Richard Zimmerman said in a statement Thursday.

Season tickets and passes for 2025 will be honored through the parks’ final season, Six Flags said.

“Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor have been an important part of the local community, and this final season will be an opportunity to celebrate the decades of fun that guests have enjoyed at the property,” Zimmerman said.

The company said that after reviewing several options, marketing the approximately 500-acre property for redevelopment will “generate the highest value and return on investment.”

Acting Prince George’s County Executive Tara Jackson said she’s saddened by the announcement of the park’s closure, adding that it’s been “a cherished part of our county’s identity, a source of joy for families, and a hub of economic activity.”

“We are committed to working closely with Six Flags and other stakeholders to guide a thoughtful and inclusive redevelopment process that supports jobs, growth and long-term community benefit,” she said in a statement to WTOP.

