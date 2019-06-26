202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's County sets…

Prince George’s County sets limits on cooperating with ICE

By Dick Uliano June 26, 2019 7:20 pm 06/26/2019 07:20pm
22 Shares
FILE - In this March 30, 2012, file photo, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents take a suspect into custody as part of a nationwide immigration sweep in Chula Vista, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Amid President Donald Trump’s warning of a potential nationwide immigration enforcement sweep, Prince George’s County, Maryland, is spelling out the extent of its willingness to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The county’s new written policy reaffirms that the county will not assist ICE in any noncriminal, civil deportation cases.

County officials said the only two elements that will trigger county cooperation with ICE are individuals targeted for federal immigration enforcement who are involved in either gangs or violence.

“In the case of an individual who has been charged with or convicted of a gang-related crime or a crime of violence: in that instance, when the person is released from our department of corrections, we will simply notify ICE of the person’s release, and that’s only in the case of a person who’s been either charged with or convicted of a gang-related offense or a violent offense,” said Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

Related Stories

The policy follows an incident last month in which a teenager who had been charged with violent crimes was released by the county’s Department of Corrections, despite a detainer by ICE. Within weeks, the teen was charged with the murder of a 14-year-old Anne Arundel County girl.

But, when federal immigration authorities are seeking custody of an individual not involved with gangs or violence, county officials are making it clear that the county will not assist.

“Immigration issues will be addressed by our federal partners. That’s their purview,” said county police Chief Hank Stawinski.

Prince George’s County hopes to ease fears in immigrant communities and bolster trust by specifying the limits of its cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

“I do not want any person living in Prince George’s County to feel under siege,” Alsobrooks said. “If you’re not a person engaged in gang activity or violent crime, you have nothing to worry about.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
angela alsobrooks Government News Hank Stawinski ice immigration and customs enforcement Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Fourth of July across the US

From parades to protests, here’s what the Fourth of July looked like across the United States this year. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!