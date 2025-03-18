Prince George’s Co. man accused of beating his father to death with hammer

A Fort Washington, Maryland, man is in custody who's accused of killing his father with a hammer and then stabbing himself before police arrived.

A Fort Washington, Maryland, man is in custody, accused of killing his father with a hammer and then stabbing himself before police arrived.

Christopher Wiley Cooper’s mother told police in Prince George’s County that she woke up at around 5 a.m. last Friday, March 14, to her son repeatedly hitting her husband with a hammer. She told them she was able to get the hammer away from her son.

Cooper, 22, then left the bedroom and went to the kitchen, opened a drawer and pulled out a large kitchen knife and then stabbed himself repeatedly in the stomach, according to an arrest warrant.

First responders performed life-saving measures on Cooper’s father, Patrick Cooper, 59, at his home on Den Meade Avenue but he died at the scene.

Investigators said he received blunt force trauma to his jawline and ear.

Christopher was taken to the hospital; he’s been charged with first and second-degree murder, assault and reckless endangerment.

He is being held without bond.

