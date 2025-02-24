WATCH: Olympic gold medalist surprises kids at his old elementary school in Prince George’s Co.

Young students at Tulip Grove Elementary School got a surprise visit Monday from Quincy Wilson, the youngest track and field Olympic gold medalist in history.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Olympic athlete Quincy Wilson visits Md. elementary school classroom

Young students at Tulip Grove Elementary School in Bowie, Maryland, got a surprise visit Monday from Quincy Wilson, the youngest track and field Olympic gold medalist in history.

Wilson’s visit was part of the school’s Black History Month theme: “Living Legends Making History.”

Each class at the school picked a living person to study as part of the theme, and the kindergartners who chose Wilson were lucky enough to meet him in person.

Now 17 years old, Wilson, who lives and attends school nearby, competed for Team USA at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Then just 16, Wilson competed on U.S.A.’s 4×400 relay team, which went on to win gold.

At Tulip Grove, Wilson answered questions from students while sporting his gold medal around his neck. Watch the video from the surprise visit.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.