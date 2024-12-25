Man killed in Christmas morning crash in Prince George’s County

According to police, 27-year-old Darin Burns Jr., of Upper Marlboro, was driving southbound on Duley Station Road around 3:30 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle.

Prince George’s County police have identified a man killed in a fatal, single-car crash in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Wednesday morning.

According to police, 27-year-old Darin Burns Jr., of Upper Marlboro, was driving southbound on Duley Station Road around 3:30 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree.

Officers responding to the scene found Burns inside his vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still trying to figure out what caused the crash.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477 or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app.

Below is a map of the area where the crash took place:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.