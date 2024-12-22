Deadly shooting Saturday marks Prince George’s County’s 100th homicide

Officers responding to the scene found a man outside suffering from gunshot wounds near Walker Mill Road. No arrests have been made in the case.

A man has died following a shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Saturday, according to police.

The homicide marks the county’s 100th murder so far in 2024, police said.

It happened near Walker Mill Road and Karen Boulevard around 4:20 p.m., according to a social media post by the Prince George’s County police department.

Officers responding to the scene found a man outside suffering from gunshot wounds in the area.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A spokesperson for the police department told WTOP no arrests have been made in the case.

Saturday’s shooting marks the 100th reported murder in the county year to date. According to PGPD crime data released Saturday, in 2023, 98 people were murdered. In total, there were 117 murders and non-negligent manslaughter deaths in 2023.

In neighboring D.C., the U.S. Attorney’s Office said last week that the homicide rate year to date in the District fell 30%. The number of people murdered in 2023 was 265. In 2024, that number was 185.

