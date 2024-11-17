‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ is cool at Gaylord National

Hundreds of thousands will visit Gaylord National before the end of the year, and many have made its annual ICE! attraction one of their holiday traditions.

It took six weeks for nearly 40 artisans from China to take six-thousand blocks of ice and carve scenes from one of television’s most beloved holiday specials: “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

“We’ve come since the inception, the first year it was open,” said Joseph Herbert.

Herbert, who looked a lot like Santa Claus, brought his two grandsons from Southern Maryland along with his wife.

“It’s just an amazing place, the sculptures, the artwork, the time they spend here to do it is amazing,” added Herbert.

It’s hard to find one person walking around the 20,000-square-foot arctic attraction not smiling. Not only were their families taking in the chilly sites, but you could also see couples taking selfies with Snoopy and friends blown away by seeing the frozen life-size gang from Peanuts.

One person making their way around the sculptures who had something extra to celebrate was Ellie Fox.

“For my birthday we come here every year,” said the Virginia native, who is celebrating her 12th birthday.

Fox has been celebrating her birthday at Gaylord National for the last three years, and this is the first time she’s been to the ice attraction.

“It’s fun, magical, and interesting to see. It’s really cool,” she said.

Joining Ellie was her friend, Gwen. The two 12-year-olds were like most people of all ages visiting ICE!, they loved the ice slides.

A lot of people snapped pictures of their loved ones as they slid down the ice slides, as Gail Potts did with her grandson.

“We flew here from Texas. Our grandbaby’s parents are now stationed here and we wanted to give him this wonderful experience,” said Potts. “I’ve been here before, this is his first time and he is loving it.”

When asked how she would describe ICE! for someone who has never been, the 20-year Army veteran said, “As soon as you walk through the door, it’s magical.”

“It’s beyond belief when you come to this place. This is a must see, a must do for everyone in the family,” answered Potts.

Another meaningful part of this year’s ICE! attraction for Potts is the theme.

“I love Charlie Brown, it’s been around since I was a kid. Now I get to share the experience with my grandson,” said Potts.

Since the temperature is kept at 9 degrees, Gaylord National gives everyone who visits ICE! a parka to wear inside.

Potts’ grandson told WTOP that it was so cold it felt like his hands were going to fall off. When asked if he would rather go outside and warm up or stay inside and keep sliding, the 7-year-old said he’d rather keep sliding.

For more information, go to the Gaylord National website.

