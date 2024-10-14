Pickup truck crashes into market, suspects steal ATM; Prince George’s Co. police look for tips

Surveillance video shows a large white Ford F-250 pickup truck, with Maryland tags, crashing through the wall of a Weis Market in Accokeek, Maryland, with two suspects hoisting an automated teller machine into the bed of the pickup before driving off.

On Oct 10th at approx. 4:50 am, suspects rammed a pickup truck into a store in the 15000 block of Livingston Rd. The suspects removed the ATM and stole it. If anyone has any information, please reach out to Fort Washington Division VII detectives at 301-292-5300. pic.twitter.com/jWRhsyKPhT — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 11, 2024

On Monday morning, Prince George’s County police said they were still looking for the two men, last seen dressed in black, who rammed the vehicle into the store in the 15000 block of Livingston Road, at 4:50 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10.

One man climbed over displaced store furniture to help the driver lift the ATM into the truck before backing out of the hole the truck created.

Police have not said how much money was in the stolen ATM and are asking anyone with information to contact the Fort Washington Division VII detectives at 301-292-5300.

