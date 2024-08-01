1 dead, another injured in Temple Hills, Md. shooting, police say

A man is dead after being shot in a Temple Hills, Maryland, parking lot on Sunday afternoon. According to Prince…

A man is dead after being shot in a Temple Hills, Maryland, parking lot on Sunday afternoon.

According to Prince George’s County police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Huntley Square Drive near the Rosecroft Shopping Center around 3 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds in the parking lot. One man died at the scene, while the other victim was taken to a hospital. Neither victim has been identified.

Police say an investigation is ongoing to establish any possible suspects or a motive.

The department said that anyone with information should contact PG Crime Solvers or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app.

